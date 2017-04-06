Holiday-let plans for former home of probation service

Plans have been submitted to convert the former Alnwick offices of the probation service into self-contained holiday accommodation.

The applicant, Mrs Georghiou, has lodged a change of use application for 27 Bondgate Without to make it a holiday let.

There would be no external changes made and only minor internal alterations.

As previously reported, the property, formerly the home of Northumbria CRC (Community Rehabilitation Company), was put up for sale last August.

At that time, the company said that it was looking to move away from its current premises, but intended to keep a presence in Alnwick.

In a statement to the Gazette, Northumbria CRC director, Dave Gardiner, added: “This move is part of our new estates strategy to offer a more welcoming, open-plan environment to support our rehabilitation work.”

The premises, which was marketed by GVA, has since been sold and the change of use application was submitted last month.

This week, a spokesman said: “Northumbria CRC is currently negotiating new premises in Alnwick town centre and will be maintaining an active presence within the town. We hope the premises will be fully operational soon.

“In the meantime, we have a range of interim arrangements in place operating within the community and also from our other offices within the county of Northumberland.”