Holiday cottage enterprise benefits from programme

The future is looking bright for a Beadnell-based holiday-cottage business, a winner at our Northumberland Tourism Awards.

The small enterprise is thriving after receiving support from the business support programme, Business Northumberland, delivered by Arch.

Mains Cottages, owned by Samantha Smith, are four luxury cottages situated within walking distance of Beadnell Bay.

Samantha attended a variety of fully-funded workshops, including a two-day workshop which was specifically aimed at helping tourism businesses realise their online potential.

The workshop covered all areas such as marketing, social media and websites.

Since attending the free workshops, Samantha has gained the skills needed to update her existing business plan for Mains Cottages, creating longer-term goals for growth, aiming to expand the business into other parts of Northumberland and to increase bookings by 30 per cent over the next four years.

Samantha said: “I met with a business growth advisor from Business Northumberland to discuss our company aims and objectives and how the programme could help to meet these.

“I was able to identify the strengths of my business and areas for development to identify the best courses for me to attend.

“The courses were extremely beneficial and it was a great opportunity for networking and meeting people within the industry to discuss ideas, solve problems and gain knowledge.”

The Business Northumberland programme is delivered by a team of experts, including three specialist business growth advisors employed by Arch.

Jacqui Kell, chief executive at Arch, said: “The success Samantha has experienced with planning her future business plans for Mains Cottages is a brilliant example of how Business Northumberland can support businesses in the county to develop and grow.

“Whether a business is looking to develop a new product, hire more staff or grow an existing customer base, Business Northumberland can support businesses to achieve this.”

Call 01670 528422 or visit the website – www.business northumberland.co.uk