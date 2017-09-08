Historic collection of coins, found at school, up for sale

A haul of historic coins, which were found at a Northumberland school and date back to the 15th and 16th centuries, will be auctioned next week – and could fetch thousands of pounds.

The coins, mainly groats and half groats, were discovered in the grounds of Warkworth C of E Aided Primary School, by the caretaker.

The haul – made up of more than 100 individual pieces and worth around £10,000 – has coins featuring the profiles of Henry VI and VII.

The ancient collection will be auctioned by Anderson & Garland, at Anderson House, Newcastle, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a late 19th Century Sèvres porcelain pill box – which was gifted to Helen, Duchess of Northumberland, by Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, in the 1940s – will also go under the hammer.

The box is decorated in hand-painting and gilt, depicting classical figures and trophies. Alongside this is an accompanying letter, signed and handwritten by Queen Elizabeth, saying that the china box was for the Duchess’s fete at Lesbury in July, 1948.

There is also a typed note, stating the same, on Buckingham Palace letter-headed paper, in an envelope with a Buckingham Palace postal stamp, and a signed photograph of the Duchess.

It is expected to fetch between £200 and £400.

For more information, visit www.andersonandgarland.com