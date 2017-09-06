High standards on show at Etal

The 81st Etal Flower Show took place on Sunday and it proved an all-round success.
Soulful music from Summerland and lively clog dancers helped to get spectators dancing despite the wind, while there was a non-stop queue to have a go at the aerial acrobatics with All or Nothing in the main ring.
Entries were up considerably on last year, and judging certainly proved difficult. Especially notable was how hard pupils of Ford First School worked with all their fabulous entries.
Stand-out winners for 2017 were Robert Lockhart, who successfully won five challenge cups, and the Rudge Family, who won the Family Salver, which is awarded to the family whose parents and children collectively gain the most points throughout the show.
Show committee chairman, Rob O’Rourke said: “The team is incredibly grateful to all the stallholders, acts and exhibitors who came along and helped to make the day such a great success and we can’t wait to see everyone again next year.”
