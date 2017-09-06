High standards on show at Etal

The 81st Etal Flower Show took place on Sunday and it proved an all-round success.

Soulful music from Summerland and lively clog dancers helped to get spectators dancing despite the wind, while there was a non-stop queue to have a go at the aerial acrobatics with All or Nothing in the main ring.

Etal Show Best friends - Leah Turkington with Skye who was awarded rosettes for having the waggiest tail and the prettiest eyes. Picture by Jane Coltman

Entries were up considerably on last year, and judging certainly proved difficult. Especially notable was how hard pupils of Ford First School worked with all their fabulous entries.

Stand-out winners for 2017 were Robert Lockhart, who successfully won five challenge cups, and the Rudge Family, who won the Family Salver, which is awarded to the family whose parents and children collectively gain the most points throughout the show.

Show committee chairman, Rob O’Rourke said: “The team is incredibly grateful to all the stallholders, acts and exhibitors who came along and helped to make the day such a great success and we can’t wait to see everyone again next year.”

Etal Show Picture by Jane Coltman

Etal Show Linda Lewis proudly shows her Morris Minor. Picture by Jane Coltman

Etal Show Poppy Rudge, 9, admires some of the blooms. Picture by Jane Coltman

Etal Show High flyer - Beverley Grant from All or Nothing Aerial Theatre. Picture by Jane Coltman

Etal Show Archie the award-winning Newfoundland with his owner Rosalind Stephenson Picture by Jane Coltman