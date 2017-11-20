‘Hero’ fund-raiser is praised for his effort

A dedicated fund-raiser has been hailed as a local hero after he collected thousands of pounds to help with the repair of Amble War Memorial.

Peter Proctor-Cannon spent more than 12 weekends in the Town Square meeting people, talking to them about his military experiences, the structure’s history and the need for maintenance work to be carried out.

His wife Ruth made magnets to sell and others donated items too.

Through his generous efforts, Peter has raised more than £3,000 for the cause.

Recently, Amble Mayor Jane Dargue met Peter to thank him for his hard work, describing him as one of Amble’s local heroes.

Others in the community have also gathered together and held fund-raising events for the cause and the town council would like to thank them. Anyone who has organised any of these events is asked to write to the council giving details of their fund-raiser, who was involved and their links to the memorial or the town itself.

The council would like to have this record so future generations can read about how the community helped to repair the memorial, which was originally built through public donations and fund-raising.

Email townclerk@amble.gov.uk or write to Amble Town Council, Fourways 2, 6 Dilston Terrace, Amble, NE65 0DT.