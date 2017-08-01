Heritage Heroes are the first in England

Children from a first school in north Northumberland are the first in England to have been designated Heritage Heroes.

Pupils at Hugh Joicey C of E First School in Ford have been awarded Archaeology Scotland’s prestigious Heritage Hero status for their contribution to Till Valley Archaeological Society’s (TillVAS) Branxton and Crookham Village Atlas Project.

Project manager Mike Keating said: “There are two main aims of the Branxton and Crookham Village Atlas Project, which is supported by a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund. One is to draw up the histories of the two villages; the other is to involve all age groups in this project.

“The contribution from Ford first school is very pleasing as it helps achieve the second aim. We hope it inspires a future generation of historians and archaeologists.”

TillVAS enlisted the help of Jane Miller, education and outreach officer at Berwick Museum, to deliver a series of workshops that encouraged the children to explore the history of Ford and create their own mini Village Atlas.

Pupils uncovered evidence from a variety of historical sources including census records, trade directories, old maps and photographs.

To find out more about the village’s industrial past, they even took part in an archaeological dig at Ford Moss Colliery.

TillVAS member and Village Atlas teacher, Kerrie Green, said: “The workshops have been fantastic and so engaging, they have made our local area study really fun, exciting and accessible for all the children.”