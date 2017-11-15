Helping others to attend school

The children of Whittingham CofE Primary School have been learning about the work of Unicef and the Children’s Charter.

As part of the work to become a Unicef Rights Respecting School, the pupils have been learning about Article 28 – Every child has the right to an education – and wanted to do something to help raise money for children across the world to attend school.

Working with Clarks’ Shoe Share Project, the school council asked families to donate pairs of shoes. Clarks will then donate money to Unicef to enable more young children to attend school.

The pupils will be doing further work on the plight of child refugees as part of National Children’s Day on Monday and a family fun day of football will take place on June 8 as part of Soccer Aid.

Headteacher Belinda Athey said: “We are very excited at becoming the first school in the whole of north Northumberland to gain this award and it is a great way to ensure our pupils become caring and responsible citizens of the future.”