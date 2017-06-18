Helping Hippotherapy

The Interact Club of Coquet and Aln (the junior branch of Rotary), based at James Calvert Spence College in Amble, helped the Amble & Warkworth Rotary Club with its annual Christmas collection in Amble and surrounding villages. The students decided to donate their share of the collection – £300 – to Hippotherapy Northumberland, which is based at Town Foot Farm, Shilbottle, and run by Angela Torsch.

Pictured above are Billy Handyside, Angela Torsch, Callum Wallace (Interact vice-president) and Emma Turner.

The Interact Club’s next venture is on July 2, when they will undertake a sponsored walk from Druridge Bay (once around the lake) to Amble.

Meanwhile, Hippotherapy Northumberland has been selected as one of the causes which can be selected by Co-op members to receive funding through the Co-op Local Community Fund.

Visit https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/8433