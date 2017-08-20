Hedgehogs and milk – clearing up confusion

A couple of weeks ago we wrote an article about Miss Georgia having hydrotherapy and included a photo of two of our hoglets drinking milk, writes Carole Catchpole, of Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue Trust.

Several people had shown concern about hedgehogs drinking milk and rightly so. Hedgehogs must never be given cow’s milk as they are lactose-intolerant and it would cause serious gastro-enteritis with dire consequences.

The hoglets in the picture were actually on Esbilac milk which is specially formulated for puppies and kittens and is very successful as a substitute for hedgehog milk. We also mix it with lamb’s colostrum to try to give them the best possible start in life when there is no mum around to provide for them and it has proved extremely successful.

We very much appreciate your interest and are delighted you care so much about these wonderful animals.