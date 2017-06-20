Hearing-loss charity helps tackle loneliness in Northumberland

A national charity has been doing its part to help people in Alnwick, Belford, Amble, Rothbury and Wooler who feel isolated and lonely as a result of their hearing loss.

Action on Hearing Loss runs Hear to Help and Hear to Meet, which support people with all aspects of hearing loss and gives them the confidence needed to live life to the fullest.

Around 80 per cent of people who use the services are more than 70 years old, many of whom admitted to withdrawing from social situations due to their hearing loss.

To help tackle this, the Hear to Help drop-in service offers hearing-aid users anything from information to general maintenance and minor repairs. In a new survey, 90 per cent of those who attended Hear to Help in the past year said it has improved their daily life, with 92 per cent praising the skills and knowledge of the staff and volunteers.

The charity also runs a Hear to Meet club where people living with hearing loss can get together over a cup of tea and share their experiences in a relaxed environment.

Head of north services for Action on Hearing Loss, Lisa Rankin, said: “Every year we ask people who use our services for feedback and the positive response has been very encouraging. One in six people in the UK are living with hearing loss and this new survey has proved just how valuable Hear to Help and Hear to Meet is to the local community.

“Our knowledgeable volunteers not only show people how to maintain their hearing aids, but also give them any information and support they need about their hearing loss. We’re also in need of more volunteers, so if anyone would like to join our Hear to Help or Hear to Meet team please email volunteering@hearingloss.org.uk”