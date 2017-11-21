Health team shortlisted for national innovation awards

Northumberland County Council’s public health team has been shortlisted in two categories in the Local Government Chronicle Awards (LGC).

The national awards recognise the best of local government innovation and service delivery.

The team has been shortlisted in the Community Involvement and Public Health categories for its new approaches to improving the health and wellbeing of local residents.

Working with the Glendale, Berwick and Seahouses Development Trusts, the council has been empowering communities and groups to identify and develop existing assets and resources to create health and wellbeing.

It has also offered micro-grants to groups wishing to develop projects which have clear physical and mental wellbeing health benefits.

An example of this new approach is the Seahouses Seaside Amateur Dramatic Club that has been set up using the micro-grant to hire rehearsal venues. The first play brought around 100 people from the community together across a wide age range.

The team has also been shortlisted in the Public Health category for its proactive work and diverse solutions to promote breastfeeding. A pilot study demonstrated an increase in breastfeeding prevalence from 14 per cent to 30 per cent.

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult well being and health at Northumberland County Council, said: “Two nominations in the LGC Awards is a fantastic achievement and highlights our commitment to delivering excellent services for residents in ways that are inventive and cost effective.”