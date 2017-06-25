HEALTH: Group gives patients a say

Bondgate Patient Participation Group, which represents children, young people and adults who attend surgeries in Alnwick, Embleton, Longhoughton and Seahouses, is celebrating Patient Participation Awareness Week.

The group was started a number of years ago and has worked with practice staff to enhance the delivery of primary care services, ensuring that patients are at the heart of decision-making.

On behalf of our patients, group members develop and maintain links with Healthwatch Northumberland, the North Locality Patient Group, the County Forum convened by Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group, and the National Association for Patient Participation.

For more information about our work see the Bondgate Practice website at www.bondgatepractice.nhs.uk

Kelvin Rushworth,

Chairman Bondgate Patient Participation Group