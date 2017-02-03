Have your say on the future provision at new fitness hub

Residents are being urged to complete a survey to help shape the service provided at a new £550,000 fitness hub.

Work is on-going to build the facility at Druridge Bay Community Centre, in Hadston, with the aim of opening at the start of March.

Once completed, the venue will include a state-of-the-art gym with Technogym equipment, as well as studio space upstairs which will accommodate the village’s boxing club.

The new gym will be managed by Active Northumberland and ahead of the opening, the trust is conducting a short survey to collect the community’s views on the new centre to help shape the service.

The online survey is made up of a range of questions and will take up to five minutes to complete.

Questions include how often would you use the gym and what days and times are you most likely to use the facility? There is also a space to write any additional comments.

The survey is completely anonymous and Active Northumberland is encouraging people to give honest feedback and input.

Hadston is in the Druridge Bay ward of Northumberland county councillor Scott Dickinson. He recently went to the site to see how the project is coming along and he encouraged as many residents as possible to complete the survey.

He said: “We’ve developed this facility with the community and it’s going to be a great asset, so long as it’s accessible. That’s why I’m urging potential users to fill in the survey to tell us the likely times they would want to use it and the days of the week.

“This will help Active Northumberland ensure it’s staffed at times needed to access the gym and activities will be provided that meet the local demands. The community centre is taking shape, ready to be open in the first week of March.”

To complete the survey, visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Druridgefitnesscentre