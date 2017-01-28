Have your say on Northumberland coast-path plans

Drop-in sessions to discuss the creation of a new route along the Northumberland coast are taking place.

Natural England is implementing a new long-distance trail that will enable people to walk around the whole English coast.

In autumn 2016, Natural England started to look at the stretch from Amble to the Scottish Border, including Holy Island.

Proposals for the route along this stretch are being developed and anyone who may be affected or wants to find out more should go to the drop-in sessions.

These are Wednesday, February 15: William Elder Building, Berwick (1pm to 3pm) and Bamburgh Pavilion (4.30pm to 7pm); Thursday, February 16: Bamburgh Pavilion (9.30am to 11.30am) and Crossman Hall, Holy Island (1.30pm to 3.30pm); and Friday, February 17: Alnmouth Methodist Hall (9.30am to noon).