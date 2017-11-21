Have your say on helping Marine Conservation Zone

Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) is holding an open afternoon regarding the Coquet to St Mary’s Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ).

This MCZ covers 192km2 of intertidal and offshore waters, from Alnmouth in the north to near Whitley Bay in the south, and including the areas around St Mary’s Island and Coquet Island.

It has specific features which are protected and where necessary, regulators will manage marine activities within the site to help with delivery of the national vision of clean, healthy, safe, productive and biologically diverse oceans and seas.

NIFCA wishes to hear the views of any interested parties on the possibility of fisheries management measures for the MCZ, additional to the existing NIFCA byelaws.

It is holding an open event at the NIFCA office at 8 Ennerdale Road, Blyth, NE24 4RT, on Thursday, November 30, between 3pm and 7pm.

For information, visit www.nifca.gov.uk or tinyurl.com/yczubwma