Have you seen our gingerbread man?

Thieves have stolen a gingerbread man sign which was used to promote a Northumberland café.

The character was pinched yesterday evening and its owners, the Gingerbread Coffee House, in Red Row, have appealed for help to find it.

Writing on Facebook, the shop said: ‘Help wanted, someone has pinched our gingerbread man sign from the end of our road last night. If anyone knows where it is, please get in touch.

‘We had it there yesterday just to advertise the coffee house and left it out so people would notice it.’

The theft has prompted a furious reaction online, with social-media users branding it disgraceful, crazy, terrible and shocking.

If anyone knows where the figure is, call 01670 762184.