Hat-trick of venues in the running for wedding award

Three north Northumberland wedding venues are in the running to pick up a prestigious national award.

Newton Hall, Le Petit Chateau and Doxford Barns have all been shortlisted in the UK Wedding Awards 2017.

Now it is up to the public to vote for their favourites, ahead of the winners being announced this spring.

Newton Hall, at Newton-by-the-Sea, is one of eight venues shortlisted in the Best Coastal Wedding Venue category.

Le Petit Chateau, at Otterburn, joins 11 others in the running for Best Country Wedding Venue.

Doxford Barns, near Alnwick, is one of 12 on the shortlist for the Best Barn Wedding Venue.

The UK Wedding Awards – hosted by Immediate Media’s wedding network brands hitched, Perfect Wedding and You & Your Wedding – celebrates all aspects of the wedding industry, with 22 categories from venues to dresses, and jewellery to honeymoons.

The nominees across the 22 categories, focused around five key areas – fashion, venues, suppliers, travel and gift lists – were chosen by a panel of industry experts from hundreds of entries.

The public wil now decide who wins by voting for their favourite bridal retailer, supplier, brand or venue by visiting www.ukweddingawards.com/vote

Voting is open now and closes on Thursday, February 9.

Every person who votes will be entered in to a prize draw for the chance to win a two-night stay in the Ardanaiseig Hotel, Scotland, including dinner for each night.

All shortlisted entries will also be considered for the Editor’s Choice Awards; three awards selected by the editors of hitched, Perfect Wedding and You & Your Wedding.

Zoe Jobson, Immediate Weddings publisher, said: “We are delighted with the level of entries that we have received for the UK Wedding Awards 2017. The range, quality and diversity of the entries is a real reflection on the talent and service levels we have in the UK wedding market.”

Newton Hall, one of the largest wedding venues in region, specialises in outdoor weddings.

It is up against Cley Windmill; Salcombe Harbour Hotel and Spa; Hilton Brighton Metropole; The Kings Arms; East Quay Venue; Polhawn Fort; and Clevedon Hall.

Le Petit Chateau is a French-inspired venue which offers a choice of ceremony rooms, both indoors and out.

In the same category are Unique Home Stays; Irnham Hall Events; Brinsop Court; Ettington Park Hotel; Shilstone House; Notley Abbey; Bruisyard Hall; Nonsuch Mansion; Cain Manor; Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa; and Wood Hall Hotel and Spa.

Doxford Barns offers exclusive use of the venue and accommodation for the wedding party’s use for three days.

Also in its category are River Cottage; Tudor Barn; Chaucer Barn; Southend Barns; The Tythe Barn, Launton; Dodmoor House; Cripps Barn; Stone Barn; The Granary Estates; The Kingscote Barn; and Godwick Hall and Great Barn.