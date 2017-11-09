Harry Potter version of Pokemon Go set to be launched

Muggles will have the opportunity to explore JK Rowling’s wizarding world with a Harry Potter-themed augmented reality game by the creators of Pokemon Go set to be launched next year.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will let players explore Harry's magical world and gamers will be able to learn spells, meet fantastic beasts and monsters, discover real world neighbourhoods and battle against enemies in wizarding showdowns.

The game will be of particular interest in Alnwick, where scenes from the early Harry Potter movies were filmed, with Alnwick Castle doubling up as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

It is being developed by augmented reality company, Niantic Labs, who launched the multi-award-winning Pokemon GO in 2016. The smartphone game went on to become one of the most downloaded apps in 2016 after being downloaded over 750million times.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is being produced in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and WB Games San Francisco’s development team will be launched in 2018.

A statement released by Niantic said: “With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience JK Rowling’s Wizarding World. “Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighbourhoods and cities to discover and fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies.”