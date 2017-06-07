Harry Potter-themed fun comes to the castle

A Wizard Weekend is being staged at Alnwick Castle to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The iconic visitor attraction doubled up as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the first two films in the world-famous franchise.

And to celebrate Alnwick’s connection to JK Rowling’s much-loved series, the castle is holding a Harry Potter extravaganza on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.

There will be the chance to participate in broomstick-training lessons, meet look-a-like characters and get up close to birds of prey, including owls.

Visitors will also be able to take an Alnwick on location tour with one of the castle’s costumed guides, who will show you memorable scene locations and keep you amused with entertaining showbiz inside-info and off-camera anecdotes.

Entry to the Wizard Weekend is included in admission to the castle. For information, visit www.alnwickcastle.com or call 01665 511100.

○ At the end of August, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, plus a Harry Potter film selected by a public vote, will be screened at the castle. Visit the website for details.