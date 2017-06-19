Harbour holidays rise

A self-catering holiday company has recently signed a number of properties in Amble following the regeneration of the harbour.

The most recent holiday home to be added to cottages.com is The Lobster Pot, which is near the Harbour Village.

It joins The Harbour Holm, Little Woodlands, Harbour House and Number 36 on the booking website.

The signings follow an influx of visitors to the area since its regeneration, particularly the opening of the Harbour Village by the Amble Development Trust in 2015.

Wendy Jennings, business development manager for cottages.com, said they are ‘delighted’ to welcome The Lobster Pot.

She added: “There has never been a better time to holiday in Amble.”