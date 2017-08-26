Harbour Days this weekend to raise money for the RNLI

Two annual RNLI fund-raising events are being held this bank-holiday weekend. Amble RNLI hosts its Harbour Day on Sunday, followed by Seahouses RNLI’s Fete and Family Fun Day on Monday.

The event at Amble will start with the opening ceremony in front of the lifeboat station at 10am. The main RNLI display exercise will take place in the morning with a commentary provided by Amble Coastguard. There will be stalls and a raffle, while the afternoon entertainment will include singer/songwriter Brian English, and Sea Cadet drill displays. RNLI crew members have also volunteered to be thrown into the water, for a price. A fun-fair will be staged at the Little Shore. Donations of items to sell (no electrical items) can be dropped off at the RNLI Boathouse. Home-baked goods can be left at the station on Saturday during the day.

Seahouses’ event runs from 10am to 4.30pm, with live bands, amusements, stalls and a display involving the lifeboats and the new Coastguard rescue helicopter, subject to call-outs.