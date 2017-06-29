Happy birthday Edna

Edna Smith, a resident at Heatherdale Care Home in South Broomhill, celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Great-grandmother Edna originates from Birmingham but now lives in the north to be near her family, who joined her at a party to celebrate her centenary.

• Older people are invited to a free craft workshop to make pop-up gardens on Tuesday, from 10am to noon, at The Alnwick Garden. The sessions will then take place on the first Wednesday of the month, starting in August, from 10am. The creations will form part of an exhibition at The Garden next year. Call Tracy on 01665 511356.