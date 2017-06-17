Hall serves up a host of jobs within hospitality group

Dozens of jobs are up for grabs as one of the region’s leading hospitality groups launches a recruitment drive.

Newton Hall, the multi-award-winning venue in Newton-by-the-Sea, is opening its doors and hosting an event to showcase career opportunities within its parent company.

It is a rare chance to have a look round the venue and have a career chat with members of the team.

Newton Hall is part of the Apartment Group and there will be a chance to chat about openings throughout the whole group.

Some of its other venues include: The Joiner’s Arms, also in Newton-by-the-Sea; Le Petit Chateau, a wedding venue, hotel and pub in Otterburn; As You Like It, in Jesmond; Nancy’s Bordello, Florita’s Miami Bar, House of Smith and Madame Koo’s, all in Newcastle; and Liberty Brown’s and Saucy Burger, both in Sunderland.

The jobs event will be held next Wednesday (June 21) between 4pm and 8pm.

Every visitor at the open event will go away with a goodie bag and will get a chance to try some of the hall’s cocktails and have a bite to eat.

The Apartment Group is currently recruiting duty managers, wedding managers and coordinators,chefs and kitchen assistants, and for its reception team, floor and bar team and housekeeping team.

Newton Hall and the neighbouring Joiners Arms are looking for at least six and five new recruits respectively.

John Parker, general manager at Newton Hall, said: “We thought it would be a great idea to let prospective employees come and have a look at the venue and meet some of the team members who actually do the job.

“The hall is a truly stunning place and I am privileged to work with such an amazing bunch of people delivering the highest quality weddings.

“So please feel free to pop along to Newton for a chat and a look around this magnificent venue.

“We at the Apartment Group know that it is the experience provided by our people that really set us apart from other hospitality providers.”

The group also operates a three-part staff-training programme which covers the floor and bar roles as well as management mentoring.

If you are unable to attend the event but are interested in a career with the Apartment Group, email your CV to john parker@newton-hall.com