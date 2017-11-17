Hair today, gone tomorrow

Two friends have joined forces to have their locks chopped off in aid of the Little Princess Trust, a charity which supplies and funds high-quality wigs made of real hair to children who have hair loss as a result of illnesses.

Seven-year-old Emily Rose Jackson Pigg, from Thropton, was a little bit nervous about the haircut until her friend Hannah Simpson, from Rothbury, stepped in and said she would join her. As well as supplying their hair, friends and relatives of the girls have held a range of fund-raising activities that have so far raised £1,200.

...and after! Pictures by Jane Coltman

The girls were delighted with their haircuts that were carried out by David Dawson, of Hedonizm Hair Salon in Rothbury.