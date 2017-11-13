Hair today, gone tomorrow

Two chefs from The Sun Inn, Alnmouth, are gearing up to have their heads shaved to raise money for Cancer Research.

Head chef Tom Dodd and sous chef Matt McDonogh will be shedding their locks for the charity because both of their families have been affected by cancer and they want to help combat the disease.

Looking ahead to the trim, Tom said: “We are aware there is a cold winter approaching, but we have already had fantastic support and encouragement and we are determined to go through with it.”

The pair will be braving the shave on Monday, November 20.

You can sponsor Tom and Matt at The Sun, but if you unable to call in, then phone the pub on 01665 830983 to give them a donation.