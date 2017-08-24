Green light likely for temporary block at Alnwick high school

Plans for a temporary classroom block at the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick are recommended for approval tonight.

This will come as a relief given that the work is already well under way and the extra classrooms are needed for the start of the new academic year in September.

In January, we reported that the permanent extension, to provide the extra space needed as the school becomes an 11-to-18 secondary, would not be ready until the spring term 2018, meaning the need for temporary buildings.

The application, which will be decided at tonight’s North Northumberland Local Area Council meeting, is for a block measuring 36 metres by 12 metres and seven metres high, made up of 22 modular units over two floors, which would provide space for 10 multi-purpose classrooms.

The scheme has sparked one objection, although this is more to do with the unsuitability of using temporary accommodation at the school.