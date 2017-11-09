Green light for third housing scheme in a row

A third housing scheme in as many months has been given the go-ahead, taking the total number of homes approved in Amble to almost 1,000.

At Tuesday night’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee, members granted unanimous permission to an outline bid for up to 166 homes west of the A1068, to be known as Hauxley View.

It follows the committee giving approval to an outline application, by Hindmarsh Homes, for up to 500 homes on land to the south and south-east of James Calvert Spence College, off Acklington Road, in September.

Then, in October, Cheviot Holdings, which is also behind the Hauxley View scheme, was given the green light unanimously for its proposals, also in outline, for up to 272 homes on land north-east of Amble Sewage Treatment Works, off Percy Drive.

As with the previous plans, one of the key talking points was infrastructure and this latest scheme is subject to financial contributions of £130,000 for sport and leisure, £435,000 for education, £112,500 for GP facilities and £99,600 for ecological mitigation, alongside the standard 15 per cent affordable housing.

Members also heard that this developer and Hindmarsh Homes had agreed to provide a link or relief road across their two sites, from the A1068 to Acklington Road, which was first mooted when the Hindmarsh scheme was approved in September.

However, the caveat to this is that, as this link road is not required to make the schemes acceptable, the money needed to take the route to a higher-specification through route would be deducted from the section 106 contributions.

As with last month’s scheme at Percy Drive, Coun Jeff Watson, ward member for Amble West with Warkworth, supported the application.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful that we are actually doing something about infrastructure when we are approving housing development,” he said.

“We have got two developers working together to provide something positive for the people of Amble. I would like to thank officers for working with me and the developers so we have got to this situation with the link road.

“But I would like to give notice that Amble is now full.”

Coun Trevor Thorne said: “I think the link road is crucial, it does make a difference.”

Coun Richard Dodd added: “I think there would have been uproar if we hadn’t got the developers together to discuss the link road.”

After the meeting, Coun Watson said: “I am pleased that we have gained a commitment from the two developers involved to cooperate with the council to construct a link road around the southern edge of Amble. The road will alleviate some of the traffic issues that were forecast on Acklington Road and the Mason’s corner.”