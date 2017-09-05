Green light for hundreds of homes in Amble

Plans for up to 500 new homes in Amble were given the go-ahead by councillors tonight.

The outline application, for land to the south and south-east of James Calvert Spence College, off Acklington Road, was recommended for approval at Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee meeting and was voted through by eight to zero with two abstentions.

The scheme had previously gone before the July meeting, but members voted by 10 votes to three to defer the decision for a site visit, largely due to concerns about the site having only one access, on a busy road which has a number of other residential accesses as well as the school sites.

The council’s highways team said that the application is acceptable, following the addition of new measures, which would be subject to a legal agreement, including a new estate road junction serving the site, the widening of Acklington Road to accommodate a ghost right-turn lane and a pedestrian refuge' new bus stops on Acklington Road, together with lay-bys and shelters, improved footway/cycleway connections down toward the school entrance and the relocation of the 30mph limit south-westward along Acklington Road plus new gateway features.

The applicant had also recently indicated that the through-road could be extended along the line of the possible Amble bypass, meaning the potential for a link to the A1068.

With this in mind, councillors added a condition that the developer should extend the road to the edge of the land in its control, while council officers will continue discussions with the adjacent developers in the hope of facilitating this connection to the A1068.

While the approval is for an outline bid and will need to be followed by a reserved-matters application with the details, it is indicated that the site would comprise around 180 four-bedroom properties, 210 three-bedroom houses, 40 two-bedroom dwellings and 75 two and three-bedroom affordable homes (15 per cent of the total development).

The affordable homes would be secured via a section 106 legal agreement and as part of this, contributions to education, healthcare, sport and play, and ecological mitigation in Amble will also be considered.