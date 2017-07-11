Green award for primary school

Swarland Primary School has achieved the Green Tree School Gold Award.

This rewards schools for completing environmental projects and encouraging outdoor learning.

The school has been embedding Forest School projects this year, enabling children to have regular opportunities to learn outdoors and develop teamwork, resilience and problem-solving skills.

l Last week, we reported that Andrew Wilson took on endurance event The Wall – 69 miles of challenging terrain along Hadrian’s Wall in 24 hours – to help raise funds for Swarland Primary School, where his children Michael and Juliet are pupils.

Andrew managed to complete the ultra-marathon event in 23 hours, seven minutes and 41 seconds.

So far, through his Justgiving page and offline sponsorship, more than £2,000 has been raised, which will go towards a revamp of the playground at the school. You can still sponsor Andrew at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Andrew-Cate-and-THE-WALL