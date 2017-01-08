Grants on offer to set up new activities

Do you fancy doing something different? Small grants are being offered for people who want to start up new activities in 2017.

Maybe getting together with some mates to start a running group; or, with work colleagues, giving up smoking; or doing something different with your savings from giving up alcohol?

Or maybe there’s just a hobby you’ve always wanted to try and there are two friends who’d like to try it as well?

Well, here’s the offer of a small grant to help cover your start-up costs. It’s easy to apply and already 20 grants have been paid out since April 2016.

The scheme is funded through Public Health and money is available through the three development trusts in north Northumberland.

For an application form, you can contact the Glendale Gateway Trust by email – ggtadmin@wooler.org.uk