Grants available to boost internet connection speed

Families and businesses are being urged to take advantage of Better Broadband grants to improve their internet connection speeds.

The Government is offering grants of up to £350 per household to help those with the slowest internet speeds.

To date, more than 4,000 homes and businesses in hard-to-reach areas have taken up the offer to boost their broadband dramatically.

The Better Broadband scheme covers, or contributes to, the cost of installing improved wireless or satellite broadband for eligible premises that currently are unable to access speeds of more than 2Mbps.

The technology offers speeds of 10Mbps or faster, delivering vastly improved household connectivity for children to do web-based homework and adults to use vital services like online banking.

Faster speeds also deliver major benefits for businesses and local start-ups, allowing them to communicate with clients, check up on orders and stay up to date with market developments more efficiently.

Steve Hadden, a consultant at a small environmental firm in Northumberland, has benefitted from the scheme.

He said: “The Better Broadband Scheme has enabled us to utilise the internet to a much greater extent, to speed up and streamline our business practices and reduce costs through lowering telephone, printing and travel expenses.

“The increase in broadband speed has been nothing short of a revolution in our working environment.”

The current rollout of superfast broadband with speeds over 24Mbps is on track to reach 95 per cent of the UK by the end of the year.

Minister of State for Digital and Culture, Matt Hancock, said: “Whether you’re running a business or shopping online, a slow broadband speed simply doesn’t cut it. We are continuing to improve connectivity in the hardest to reach parts of the UK with the Better Broadband scheme. I’d urge everyone eligible to apply now so they start reaping the benefits as soon as possible.”

People can find out if they are eligible and get more information about the Better Broadband Scheme, by visiting basicbroadbandchecker.culture.gov.uk