Grand flypast over airmen’s graves to mark anniversary

A special fly-past will be staged in Northumberland on Tuesday, to mark an anniversary milestone.

The 72 (Reserve) Squadron from RAF Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, will be conducting a nationwide grand flypast in honour of its centenary.

Starting at RNAS Culdrose, the route will take four of the Squadron’s Shorts Tucano T Mark1 aircraft across the UK visiting many former RAF stations that were operational during the Second World War.

As part of this, the aircraft will fly over the airmen’s graves at Chevington Cemetery, which is close to the former RAF Acklington base, now HMP Northumberland. The time of the flypast over the cemetery will be 5.28pm.

The nationwide route, concluding in North Ireland, will overfly all bar two of the Squadron’s previous bases and encompass locations linked to its surviving war veterans.

The formation will include a specially-painted Tucano, which has been designed to recognise 72 Squadron’s unique position as the only remaining Squadron in the RAF to have flown Spitfires during the Battle of Britain.

In its present form, 72 (Reserve) Squadron is the UK’s Basic Fast Jet Training Unit responsible for training RAF, Royal Navy and International Defence Training pilots in the basic skills required to fly frontline fighter aircraft using the Tucano.