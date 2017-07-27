Graffiti yobs criticised for vandalism

Graffiti vandals have struck in Amble, with a spate of attacks over the weekend.

Northumbria Police says it is appealing for information and carrying out inquiries.

A spokeswoman said: “A report was received at 9.15pm on Saturday, that graffiti had appeared on the wall of a residential address on North Street. A second report was then received at 9.23am the following day of new graffiti tags near to the harbour.”

The area is regularly patrolled by the Amble Neighbourhood Policing Team and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 923 230717.

Amble Mayor Jane Dargue spoke of her frustration, adding: “This is such a shame. The community works hard to make Amble a nice place and then something like this happens.”