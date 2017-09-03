Grab a bird's eye view of the Tour of Britain

Tour of Britain cyclists will be riding through Northumberland on Monday - and Bamburgh Castle is offering visitors a chance to see them from on high.

It is offering visitors the opportunity to watch the cyclists from the battlements at a discounted price.

So from 10am when the gates open through till 2pm when the race passes you can get a sprint winning 20% discount off the single Adult and child admission price.

Chris Calvert, the castle director said: “One of the great selling points of the castle is the incredible views it offers of the surrounding countryside, this includes the route into and out of Bamburgh that the race will take”.