Government stats on rough sleeping

A recent Government count across England has suggested that there were no rough sleepers in Northumberland.

This translates into a zero rough-sleeping rate per 1,000 households in 2016, according to last week’s report.

This publication provides information on the single-night snapshot that is taken annually using street counts and intelligence-driven estimates.

The English total for autumn 2016 is 4,134, up 565 (16 per cent) from the autumn 2015 total of 3,569. The number of rough sleepers has increased by 21 per cent in England outside London since autumn 2015, although the figure has dropped in Northumberland from five to zero.

The report says that the figures provide a reliable way of assessing changes over the years, but accurately counting or estimating the number of rough sleepers ‘is inherently difficult’.