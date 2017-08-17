‘Good news for region’ on jobs front

There are a number of options for those seeking work in Northumberland, according to Jobcentre Plus, following a drop in the unemployment rate in the North East.

Official figures released yesterday show that employment in the region stands at 1,224,000 or 72.5 per cent – an increase of 4,000 over the quarter and 16,000 over the year. This compares to a rate of 75.1 per cent nationally.

In terms of unemployment, the North-East rate is six per cent or 78,000 – an increase of 1,000 over the quarter, but a fall of 21,000 over the year. This compares to a rate of 4.4 per cent nationally.

In Northumberland, there was a slight increase in the claimant count year on year, with 70 more overall and 25 extra 18 to 25-year-olds.

Steve McCall, employers relationship manager for Jobcentre Plus, said that there are a range of job opportunities for people across the county as the retail and hospitality sectors look ahead to Christmas.

Among those looking to recruit are Screwfix in Alnwick and Ashington, McDonald’s in its south-east Northumberland outlets, Marks & Spencer, Slaley Hall, Royal Mail, UPS and Yodel.

Paul Carbert, policy adviser for the North East England Chamber of Commerce, said: “The figures released yesterday morning provide some good news for the region, continuing the recent trend.

“The number of people in work has increased over the past year and the unemployment rate decreased by more than in any other region.

“The latest figures show youth unemployment in the North East has also fallen over the past year and we have seen growing numbers of Chamber members get involved in initiatives that link business and education.”