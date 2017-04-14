Good Friday observed across the district

Northumberland Christians demonstrated their faith in a variety of ways today.
Our pictures show Processions of Witness that were held in Alnmouth and North Sunderland where the journey that Jesus made as he carried his cross toward Calvary was remembered.
Inclement weather descended as Rev Paul Scott lead Christians Together in Alnwick for a short service of readings and reflections.
And on Holy Island many pilgrims crossed the causeway as they prepared for a weekend of Easter services.
Pictures by Terry Collinson, Laine Baker and Catherine Davies van Zoen.
