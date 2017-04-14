Good Friday observed across the district

Northumberland Christians demonstrated their faith in a variety of ways today.

Our pictures show Processions of Witness that were held in Alnmouth and North Sunderland where the journey that Jesus made as he carried his cross toward Calvary was remembered.

Christians set off on the annual Good Friday pilgrimage across the causeway to Holy Island. Picture by Laine Baker.

Inclement weather descended as Rev Paul Scott lead Christians Together in Alnwick for a short service of readings and reflections.

And on Holy Island many pilgrims crossed the causeway as they prepared for a weekend of Easter services.

Pictures by Terry Collinson, Laine Baker and Catherine Davies van Zoen.

If you took a picture of any services over the Easter weekend would you send it to us so we can share with our readers? Email to northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk

Christians Together service of readings and reflections in Alnwick. Picture by Catherine Davies van Zoen.

A Procession of Witness organised by Farne churches Together sets off from St Paul's church in North Sunderland, heading to Seahouses. Picture by Jane Coltman

Good Friday Procession of Witness in Alnmouth. Picture by Terry Collinson.