Go wild at Chillingham

The Chillingham Wild Cattle Association (CWCA) is offering a rare experience for the public to visit parts of The Wild Cattle Park not usually seen by visitors.

This opportunity will take place at The Chillingham Wild Cattle Open Day on Friday, July 28, giving visitors the chance to get up close and personal with Britain’s only wild cattle herd.

The Chillingham Wild Cattle have a unique place in British fauna. It is one of the very few herds of cattle anywhere in the world that have a natural sex ratio and age distribution with minimal human interference.

Visitors can also experience a tractor trailer ride with resident expert Stephen Hall, Professor of Animal Science at the University of Lincoln and a Trustee of the CWCA. Stephen will take visitors closer than ever before to the iconic wild cattle, where they will be given detailed information on the history of the cattle and the park.

Ellie Waddington, CWCA park warden said: “This is an excellent opportunity to witness first-hand the world renowned wild cattle which have made the park their home for hundreds of years without human interference.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome people to visit the unseen areas of the park, and to allow members of the public to get the true wild beast experience! These cattle are genetically identical, and they are said to go back to the aurochs that roamed the European plains for thousands of years.”

The CWCA is very much dependent upon public interest and support. All money raised on the day will be used for the welfare of the cattle.

Due to limited space on the trailer, rides must be booked. In addition, the walking tours will continue as normal at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. There is no need to book the walking tour.

In addition, chainsaw carving expert Ross McNeil will be there and Bella, the heavy horse, will be doing timber extraction demonstrations. More information on the day, the park and the cattle can be found at www.chillinghamwildcattle.com