Go potty with Peregrini

Pottery workshops are being held to create ceramic pieces celebrating the unique and diverse landscapes of the north Northumberland coast.

The Peregrini Lindisfarne Landscape Partnership is working alongside Graham Taylor, a ceramicist and ancient pottery technology specialist, to deliver the workshops.

The focus is on the landscapes – past and present – of Holy Island and the coastline between Cocklawburn and Budle Bay.

Each sculptural vessel will incorporate aspects of the landscape; its wildlife, history, geology and people.

By becoming part of Berwick Museum and Art Gallery’s collection, going on display in 2018, the vessels will form a lasting legacy for the Heritage Lottery-funded Peregrini Lindisfarne Landscape Partnership Scheme, due to come to a close in December.

To work up ideas for the vessels, Graham is running practical pottery workshops tomorrow in Belford; Hunting Hall Farm, near Beal, on Saturday; and in Berwick on Wednesday and Thursday, August 30 and 31.

With Graham’s expert tuition, participants at the workshops will create elements that will be incorporated into the final form of the vessels. The workshops are free, two-and-a-half hours long and open to all.

No previous experience of creating with clay is needed. Under 16s need to be accompanied by an adult. Please bring along any objects, images or stories that have an affinity or a connection with the landscape.

For more information about the workshops and how to book, visit www.peregrinilindisfarne.org.uk/events/ or call Sarah on 07557 326797.