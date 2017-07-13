Go back to the Middle Ages during medieval day

A medieval day is being staged in Alnwick Market Place on Saturday.

Brought to the town in association with Newcastle Castle, it will feature the Newcastle Militia and the Sheriff of Northumberland.

A busy programme of events is planned, including a small combat demonstration of fighting with swords and bucklers, as well as a medieval street musician and storytelling from the market cross.

A medieval physician will be on hand to ply his grisly trade. He will have his leeches with him, as well as his surgeons tools and potions and poultices of all sorts.

One of the Newcastle Guild of Skinners will be on hand to demonstrate medieval leatherworking techniques. It will be in an outside gazebo if the weather is good, or inside if it is not.

There will also be a spread of medieval snacks and drinks from the tavernkeeper, as well as a range of market stalls, and it is expected that some of the traders will wear themed fancydress.