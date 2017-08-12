Glendale oaks project to mark anniversary

The Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) has teamed up with sawmill A & J Scott Ltd to provide 125 Glendale schoolchildren with oak saplings, to mark its 125th anniversary.

To mark this major milestone, GAS has invited youngsters from across the area to be part of the Glendale Great Oaks. Each will be presented with a tree by A & J Scott Ltd which they can take home, plant and watch grow into a mighty oak.

Robert Scott, the firm’s managing director, said: “As a leading timber business and sawmill in the area, we are delighted to be supporting this initiative for the 125th anniversary of the GAS.

“The longevity of the oaks, which we hope will be planted throughout the area, are a great symbol of the endurance of the society, as well as giving the children a valuable insight into nature and hopefully encouraging them to have a life-long interest in trees.”

If you have a child or grandchild and would like them to be included, contact Rachael Tait on info@glendaleshow.co.uk or 01668 283868.

The oak saplings will be presented to the successful children at The Glendale Show, on Monday, August 28, so they must be in attendance to receive their tree. Failure to attend will result in the tree being allocated to someone else.

Rachael Tait, GAS secretary, said: “It is only with the continued support of sponsors such as A&J Scott that the society and the show has continued for the last 125 years and with their support we hope to be here for at least the next 125 years.

“The natural synergy between the Glendale Great Oaks and A&J Scott Ltd has lent itself very well to this project. As a company, it employs more than 160 people from the local Glendale community and they continually support the Glendale economy.”