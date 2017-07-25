Glendale Festival goes on despite persistent rain

Glendale Festival organisers have praised local families who turned out to support the weekend’s events despite persistent rain over the two days.

“This year we faced the worst weather we have experienced since the festival started around 20 years ago,” said Alison Lloyd-Harris, who chairs the committee.

Bugsy Malone dancers at the Glendale Festival 2017. Picture by Jenny Pollock

“We decided not to cancel, but to soldier on and we were amazed at the number of people who donned their waterproofs and wellies and came to enjoy themselves despite the weather.”

This year the festival ran over two days for the first time, starting with a Community Fun Day on the Saturday which saw families taking part in traditional races and other activities for children.

The Duck Derby down Wooler Water provided challenges with some ducks reluctant to move so organisers waded into the river to encourage them on their way.

The results were: Race one: 1 – Roast Duck; 2 – Ducktor Jekyll; 3 – Nesta Rantzen. Race two: 1 – Little Bowbeak; 2 – All Fall Down; 3 – Mad Quacks. Race three: 1 – Robert Duck Niro; 2 – Jolly Hockey Chick; 3 – Beryl Reed.

Glendale Festival 2017 - the Duck Derby down Wooler Water . Picture by Jenny Pollock

Sunday’s festival activities again brought out the Dunkirk spirit, from the opening parade led by the Coldstream Pipe Band to the dancers who stayed right until the last band finished at 9pm.

Bands on the main stage included We Steal Flyers, James ‘N Wood, Ska Boom UK and King Size Voodoo Traveller.

There was also a model rail layout indoors.

“Everyone who took part deserves a medal and we were particularly proud of our young performers who staged excerpts from Bugsy Malone,” said Alison.

Glendale Festival 2017 The Pipe Band leads the procession down the high street on Sunday Picture by Jane Coltman

“People took the opportunity to dry out a little while they listened to some wonderful music at the church flower festival and see some great photos at Wooler Camera Club’s exhibition in the Cheviot Centre.

“We’re not disheartened and next year we’re going to get our order for sunshine in earlier.”

Glendale Festival is non-profit-making and takes place with the support of Glendale Gateway Trust and is funded by local sponsors and fund-raising events.

l For footage of the parade at Sunday’s soggy Glendale Festival, visit our Facebook page – www.facebook.com/nlandgazette – and click on the videos section.

Glendale Festival 2017 Even Supergirl needed an umbrella to stay dry. Picture by Jane Coltman

Hanging around at the Glendale Festival 2017. Picture by Jenny Pollock

Glendale Festival 2017 Waterproofs required! Picture by Jane Coltman