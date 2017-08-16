Glanton Show pictures: Range of activities as stresses of modern life recede

Despite a rather wet morning, the weather for this year’s Glanton Show brightened up and the dampness was soon chased away so that those attending enjoyed a warm and pleasant afternoon.

The exhibition tent was crammed full and those entering were greeted by the heady scent of sweet peas.

Glanton Show Claire Swanson was on winning form with her Gladioli Picture by Jane Coltman

The many visitors inspected the fruits of the hard work put in growing produce, baking, jam-making, stitching and crocheting, drawing and painting, photographing, composing poems and limericks and carving sticks – a total of about 750 entries in about 150 classes and all of an impressive calibre.

Another tent housed the trade stalls and attractions like the Smallholders Association, face-painting and food stands.

Outside, the options were to have a go at archery, a rifle range, view the classic cars, chat to Northumberland College, from Kirkley Hall, and view the ever-popular companion dog show.

Main ring attractions were demonstrations of sheepdogs herding geese and ducks, which were deemed very amusing, and the hounds of the West Percy Hunt welcoming all-comers to come and get close to these affectionate and nice-natured dogs who seem to love the attentions of small children especially.

Glanton Show Some of the entrants in the pony sport classes. Picture by Jane Coltman

The 25-piece Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band played a selection of film themes and signature tunes.

The entertainment culminated in the terrier racing, which is a very loose description of multi-breed mayhem as some dogs took the chase seriously, while others took the opportunity offered by a few leash-free minutes to make their own exploration of the showground.

The hill race served to remind some how unfit they are, watching the athletes sprinting for the finish, and the pony sports showed the horsemen and women of the next generation showing impressive levels of skill and determination.

Shows like this take a huge effort to put on, but they also provide an opportunity for the community to come together in presenting the best of their village and rural lifestyles, partly for their own enjoyment, but also for the many people who travel impressive distances to come and glimpse a life where the mobile phone does not dominate and the stresses of modern life seem to recede for a few hours.

Glanton Show Picture by Jane Coltman

Trophies

John Fenwick Cup: P Hopley. Eslington Cup: J Givens. JC Thompson Cup: G Coatsworth. Denig Rough Memorial Trophy: G Coatsworth. Red Lion Shield: D Neve. Pawson Challenge Cup: D Neve. Frances and Bill Irving Cup: M Bromly.

Breamish House Perpetual Challenge Cup: L Frater. Carr-Ellison Cup: J Wilson.

James Fenwick Tankard: S Sweeney. Dorothy Ewart Prize: T Robson.

Glanton Show Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band were on fine form. Picture by Jane Coltman

S Hyslop Cup: T Thompson.

Silver Rose Bowl: P McEwan. Milly Thompson Trophy: P McEwan.

Rev Mayman Shield: L Thompson. Faith Grant Trophy: T Thompson. JH Stanners Memorial Cup: J Robson.

There is a full list of results from Glanton Show here

Glanton Show The display in the show tent Picture by Jane Coltman

Glanton Show Lila-Rose Routledge,5, was delighted that her Chinese Crested Hugo won a rosette. Picture by Jane Coltman

Glanton Show Sue Mitchell and her deerhound/border collie cross were on winning form. Picture by Jane Coltman

Glanton Show Caroline Blackie whith Cherry the award winning whippet. Picture by Jane Coltman

Glanton Show Lilly Owen with her pup Phoebe, the Labradoodle, who was placed second. Picture by Jane Coltman