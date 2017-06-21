Get started on making your raft for race

Organisers of this year’s Alnmouth Raft Race are encouraging as many people as possible to enter – and get started on making their raft.

The fun-filled charity event takes place on Sunday, August 6, and will feature both a children’s and adults’ race in the Aln estuary.

The day kicks off at 2pm and there will also be an inflatable pub, street food, live music and skiff races.

While the event is in aid of the RNLI, individual charities and good causes can also get involved by setting up their own stalls to raise funds and awareness.

Any organisation interested in having a stall should call Chris on 07850 174955.

Raft-racers can sign up for free, either on the day or in advance by calling The Sun Inn, Alnmouth, on 01665 830983.