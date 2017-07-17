Generous Alnwick firm helps home ahead of works

Abbeyfield House was purpose-built and designed to create a comfortable home-from-home atmosphere.

We have recently added a new en-suite bedroom, bringing the total number of rooms to 25, and moved the hairdressing facility into the conservatory. This facility is well-used by residents who enjoy the social aspect as much as having their hair done.

The home recently suffered from leaks on the flat-roof areas and we decided to replace all of the those areas with new rubber flat roofs. Thankfully, there was a run of dry weather as the new roofs were installed.

The next job is to replace our aging boiler which is due to take place during the summer months to take advantage of fine weather. It is a big project and lots of things need to fall into place at the same time to make it work.

What we didn’t expect was for a large pallet of materials to be dropped off at the front door, when we were expecting them to be delivered to the back.

With no way anyone could lift them, Brian Friend, who has been organising the work as part of his role on the executive committee, contacted Rod Bell, of William Hackett on the Lionheart Industrial Estate, for help. Rod arranged for two of his staff, a van and a forklift to move the pallet to the right place – what great support from a local company. We are very grateful to Rod and his staff who helped us out.

We are holding a coffee morning on Saturday, July 22, at the house from 10.30 am. Please come along and have a look around the home and the improvements we have made. If you would like to visit at any time to discuss moving into Abbeyfield House, please contact 01665 604876.