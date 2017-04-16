Gazette search for monster blooms is growing great

The Gazette’s Sunflower Challenge is growing great guns so far this year.

Our annual search to find the tallest sunflowers is proving so popular that extra seeds are being provided to make sure nobody misses out on the chance to join in the fun.

The challenge, open to children aged 16 and under, is a chance for green-fingered youngsters to put their gardening skills to the test and produce some skyscraping sunflowers.

It is being run in association with Alnwick in Bloom, which has provided the seeds.

Packets of free seeds can be collected from four outlets in Alnwick – the library; Northumbria Pets, on Bondgate Within; Mojo Toys and Gifts, on Fenkle Street; and Wagonway Road Post Office.

The sunflower seeds can be planted in small pots indoors and given warmth and light.

Towards the beginning of May, they can then be planted outside.

Or they can be planted outdoors where they are to flower.

When your sunflower is fully grown and in bloom, take its picture and send it to Janet Hall, Northumberland Gazette, 32 Bondgate Without, Alnwick NE66 1PN, or email janet.hall@jpress.co.uk with your name, age, address, contact details and sunflower measurement by August 26.

The Alnwick in Bloom judges will be out to measure the sunflowers around the end of August, or later depending on the weather.

The winner will receive a £25 voucher, second £15 and third £10. Five runners-up will each get a £5 voucher.