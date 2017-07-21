Gathering of Ford cars in Alnwick to raise surgery cash

A group of petrolheads and their Ford cars are holding a meet this weekend before heading out on the roads of north Northumberland.

And as well as being a bit of a fun, with people able to have a look at the gathered cars in Alnwick Market Place, the event is also raising money for an ongoing campaign to help a teenager undergo pioneering surgery in Germany.

As reported by our sister paper, the News Post Leader, earlier this year, Lucy Huddleston, from Bedlington, was scheduled to have life-changing spinal surgery last December, but the NHS operation was delayed and then cancelled due to funding issues.

Family and friends started a GoFundMe crowd-funding campaign to pay for the surgery in America.

A German hospital was subsequently found to do the operation so they now have a target of £60,000 and have so far raised nearly £50,000.

Lucy suffers from adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, an abnormal twisting and curvature of the spine.

The cars will be in the Market Place from 11am on Sunday, and are likely to set off about 11.45pm/noon on a route taking in Rothbury, Thrunton, Whittingham, Glanton, Powburn, Chatton, Belford, Bamburgh, Seahouses and back to Alnwick.

There will be about 12 to 15 cars taking part, almost all Fords, dating from 1975 through to more modern 2010 RS models. If anyone else wants to take part then they can contact organiser Lee Hope on 07718 486343.