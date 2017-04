The Duchess of Northumberland helped to launch a new charity initiative with Ron Bernstein and Marilyn Taylor, of the Alnwick branch of Parkinson’s UK.

Garden Gathering is a new way for fund-raisers to help find a cure and support everyone affected by Parkinson’s.

The Duchess of Northumberland with Ron Bernstein and Marilyn Taylor of the Alnwick Branch of Parkinson's UK at the launch of the Garden Gathering. Picture by Jane Coltman

The charity is encouraging people up and down the country to hold their own Garden Gathering on Saturday, July 1. Visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/gardengathering