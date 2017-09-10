Garden on shortlist for enterprise accolade

The Alnwick Garden has been announced as a finalist in the UK Social Enterprise Awards 2017.

The awards were devised to recognise organisations for their business excellence and contribution to society, as well as the achievements of people working at the heart of the sector.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in November 23, at London’s Royal Horticultural Halls.

The Garden’s CEO, Mark Brassell, said: “The Garden is in its 16th year, with visitor numbers increasing every year, so this is incredibly rewarding.

“It’s only a few months since we won the Best Large Visitor Attraction in Northumberland, so to be recognised for the social impact as well as for tourism is very positive for us, especially as we are a community project and registered charity.

“We are pleased to showcase the strength of The Garden’s community programmes, the jobs that have been created and our contribution to the local economy. This is backed up by our visitor figures; more than 5.5million visitors to The Garden and £236million to the local economy.

“Very few gardens can claim to be both successful from both a tourism and social perspective.”