GALLERY: Puppy Judging

The puppy judging in Alnwick. Picture by Victoria Coltman
The Percy Hunt held their annual entry of young hounds at the weekend.

There was a good turnout for the traditional summer event that was held at the kennels in Alnwick.

Judges were Richard Tyacke and Jeremy Reed.

Pictures by Victoria Coltman