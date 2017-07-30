GALLERY: Puppy Judging

The Percy Hunt held their annual entry of young hounds at the weekend.
There was a good turnout for the traditional summer event that was held at the kennels in Alnwick.
Judges were Richard Tyacke and Jeremy Reed.
Pictures by Victoria Coltman
The Percy Hunt held their annual entry of young hounds at the weekend.
There was a good turnout for the traditional summer event that was held at the kennels in Alnwick.
Judges were Richard Tyacke and Jeremy Reed.
Pictures by Victoria Coltman
Almost Done!
Registering with Northumberland Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.